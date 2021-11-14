Tearing the web: Invasive trout disrupt Glacier park’s lakes

By ROB CHANEY

Missoulian

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, Mont. (AP) — Since lake trout were artificially introduced into Flathead Lake in the early 20th century, the non-native fish has become popular with anglers because of their capacity to reach lunker size. , They’ve also spread throughout the Flathead River basin — invading strongholds of native bull trout including in Glacier National Park. As a result, bull trout populations in many lakes have crashed. A new study from the University of Montana’s Flathead Lake Biological Station shows how big an impact invasive species have had on regional waterways. It also could help wildlife managers figure out how to make a difference, such as using gillnets to try to remove lake trout.