Idaho lawmakers meet to take on federal vaccine requirements

KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers in a first-ever move in state history reconvened the Legislature after more than five months off to put forward about three dozen bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirements. The House never formally adjourned and came back Monday at the request of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke. The Senate, though it did adjourn in May, also showed up. Normally, only the governor can summon lawmakers back to the Statehouse. One bill that would have created a fund containing $2 million and allow the Legislature to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirements in court was rejected by a budget committee.