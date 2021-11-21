Boise State’s late charge upends Ole Miss 60-50 at tourney

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Shaver drilled a 3-pointer to snap a late tie, then scored a driving layup sparking Boise State’s breakaway over the final six minutes to defeat Ole Miss 60-50 and earn fifth place at the Charleston Classic. The Broncos nearly doubled their shooting percentage from 32% in the first half to 61% after the break. Mladen Armus added 11 points and 13 rebounds, making four of six free throws down the stretch. Jarkel Joiner led Ole Miss with 10 points, three after halftime. Ole Miss came in averaging 80.3 points per game but shot 37% and was just 2-of-10 from distance.