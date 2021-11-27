Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 12:26 PM

Missing Montana man killed in crash in Idaho, police say

KIFI

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash on Friday night in Boise County has been identified as a missing Montana man. KBOI-TV reports that the driver of the single-car rollover crash on State Highway 21, has been identified as Michael Edward Lopez of Missoula, Montana. Police say the 71-year-old man was traveling south when his pickup left the edge of the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment. He died at the scene. Lopez had been reported missing on Nov. 10 after he left Missoula to head to Caldwell, Idaho.

AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content