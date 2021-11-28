Clemency hearing Tuesday for death row inmate with cancer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s parole board is scheduled to hold a hearing this week on a request to reduce the sentence of a death row inmate with terminal cancer to a sentence of life in prison. Idaho’s Commission of Pardons and Parole is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hear the request to commute the sentence of Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr., who was convicted of killing two people in 1985. The commission agreed to the hearing in May, staying Pizzuto’s June 2 execution date. Pizzuto has been on death row for 35 years after being convicted for the July 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors at a cabin north of McCall.