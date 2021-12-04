Police: Graffiti in tunnels near Boise’s Anne Frank memorial

BOISE (AP) — Police say anti-Semitic graffiti was painted overnight Saturday in three tunnels near the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in downtown Boise. The Idaho Statesman reports that the graffiti, which included spray-painted swastikas and other hate speech, was painted over by Saturday morning. A swastika was painted on the Idaho Building in downtown Boise last month and in December 2020, stickers with Nazi imagery were left all over the Anne Frank memorial. Police Chief Ryan Lee says it’s too soon to say whether those incidents are connected to Saturday’s graffiti.