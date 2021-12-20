Crisis standards deactivated for N. Idaho as virus cases dip

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health officials have deactivated crisis guidelines for rationing care at medical facilities in northern Idaho as COVID-19 cases have dropped. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Monday that the number of COVID-19 patients remains high but no longer exceeds available health care resources. The crisis standards had been in effect for the state’s five most northern counties since Sept. 7. Director Dave Jeppesen says it remains a precarious time because of the Omicron variant that appeared in the state last week. Jeppesen says getting vaccinated, getting a booster dose and wearing masks in crowded areas could help prevent the healthcare system from being overwhelmed again.