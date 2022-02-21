Bill prohibiting ‘ballot harvesting’ passes Idaho House

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House on Monday passed a bill making it illegal to deliver a neighbor’s voting ballot to the post office. The bill, from Rep. Mike Moyle, a Republican from Star, aims to prevent so-called ballot harvesting by making it a crime for someone to convey another person’s mail-in ballot unless they are a household member. Delivering 10 or more ballots to the post office on behalf of other people would be a felony under the bill; delivering fewer would be a misdemeanor. Opponents said the bill would criminalize good deeds and potentially violate the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by preventing disabled and homebound residents from getting help to vote.