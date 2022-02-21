Election transparency bills introduced in Idaho committee

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two bills focused on transparency in Idaho’s elections were introduced in a Senate committee on Monday. The first, from Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, a Republican from Caldwell, would increase campaign finance reporting requirements for contributions and expenditures made in non-election years. The legislation would trigger campaign finance reporting requirements once a candidate has received or spent $500. The second, from lobbyist Ken Burgess on behalf of the Idaho Press Club, would make it clear that candidates’ contact phone numbers and email addresses are available under Idaho’s Public Records Act. Both bills were introduced on a voice vote in the Senate State Affairs Committee.