Seattle mayor announces nationwide police chief search

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell says he will begin the search for a permanent police chief in April. Harrell announced Thursday he will begin the search for a permanent police chief to replace former Chief Carmen Best, who left the position at the end of 2020, following protests against police brutality, criticism and budget cuts. For the 17 months since then, Adrian Diaz has served as interim chief. The city’s charter requires the mayor to conduct a search and name three finalists for the chief position. The selected finalist must then be approved by the City Council.