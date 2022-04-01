Judge: Navy SEALs can’t use Washington parks for training

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the Navy SEALs won’t be able to use Washington State Parks as training grounds. In January 2021, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission voted 4-3 to approve the Navy’s proposal to use up to 28 parks for training purposes for the elite units, where SEALs would emerge from the water under the cover of darkness and disappear into the environment. The Northwest News Network reports the decision rankled many recreationalists, who said they would avoid these areas for fear that SEALs would watch them without the knowledge or consent of visitors. On Friday, Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon said the commission’s decision was illegal and outside its purview, which includes the protection and enhancement of parks.