Mormons stress unity amid polarization at Utah conference

By SAM METZ

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Top leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints addressed a wide range of topics at their twice-yearly conference on Saturday, including LGBTQ non-discrimination laws, war in Ukraine and political polarization. At the faith’s first in-person conference held since the onset of the pandemic, high-ranking church officials warned of the pitfalls of political polarization and encouraged members to reaffirm their faith and return to service work, including the church’s well-known missionary work. Officials mostly eschewed politics and focused their remarks on spiritual matters. However, several high-ranking officials addressed recent criticisms about the church’s legacy of racism and its support for anti-discrimination laws.