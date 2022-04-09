2 dead, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two people have died and a third person is hospitalized in stable condition after a drive-by shooting in downtown Spokane, Washington. The Spokane Police Department said the shooting occurred 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Lucky’s Pub. Arriving officers found three shooting victims, all with life-threatening injuries. Two of the victims, a man and woman, were standing outside the bar on the sidewalk when they were shot. The third was a cab driver who was parked near the bar. It’s not immediately clear which shooting victim survived. Police say multiple shots were fired when the driver drove near Lucky’s Pub. Shortly after, a Washington State Patrol trooper located the car and detained the driver without incident.