Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.

Pam Hemphill of Boise pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three additional misdemeanor charges.

In a sentencing memo filed in Hemphill’s case on Wednesday, the federal prosecutors noted that just a few months earlier Hemphill was part of a group of protesters that forced their way into an Idaho Statehouse gallery with limited seating, shattering the window of a door in the process. Hemphill and other members of the far-right group People’s Rights were at the Boise Capitol because they were angry over coronavirus-related restrictions, and Hemphill bragged about her actions in Boise while talking to other rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 as they sought to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

“In fact, Hemphill may be the only defendant to be sentenced by the court so far who participated in not one, but two capitol building breaches within a year,” the federal prosecutors told the court.

Hemphill’s attorney, Nathan Silver II, declined to comment on the case.