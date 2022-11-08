Skip to Content
BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore’s double-double

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU’s 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night.

Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Brock Mackenzie finished with 15 points for the Bengals. Maleek Arington added 11 points and three steals for Idaho State. Miguel Tomley also had 10 points.

Up next for BYU is a matchup Friday with San Diego State on the road. Idaho State hosts Westcliff on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

