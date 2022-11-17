Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 9:17 PM

Williams scores 12 as Charlotte knocks off Boise State 54-42

KIFI

By The Associated Press

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brice Williams helped lead Charlotte over Boise State on Thursday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 54-42 victory.

Williams also added five rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Aly Khalifa scored 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds and five assists. Montre’ Gipson finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Tyson Degenhart led the way for the Broncos (1-2) with 14 points. Boise State also got nine points and 10 rebounds from Marcus Shaver Jr.. In addition, Chibuzo Agbo had six points and six rebounds.

Charlotte led Boise State 28-11 at the half, with Lu’Cye Patterson (six points) their high scorer before the break. Charlotte was outscored by Boise State in the second half by five points, with Williams scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content