Northern Colorado takes down Idaho State 87-72

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Daylen Kountz had 27 points and Northern Colorado beat Idaho State 87-72 on Monday night.

Kountz also added seven rebounds for the Bears (11-19, 6-12 Big Sky Conference). Dalton Knecht added 18 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Matt Johnson recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Bengals (11-20, 8-10) were led by Miguel Tomley, who recorded 18 points. Idaho State also got 12 points and six rebounds from Brayden Parker. Austin Smellie also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.