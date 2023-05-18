Police: 7 dead, others hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police: 7 dead, others hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon.
ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Police: 7 dead, others hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.