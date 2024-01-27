Trio leads Idaho State to 74-64 victory over Weber State

By The Associated Press

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Maleek Arington, Miguel Tomley and Isaiah Griffin all finished with 14 points to guide Idaho State to a 74-64 victory over Weber State on Saturday night.

Arington added five rebounds and seven assists for the Bengals (8-13, 3-5 Big Sky Conference). Tomley hit two 3-pointers and all four of his free throws. Griffin shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Dillon Jones led the Wildcats (12-9, 3-5) with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Weber State also got 14 points, six rebounds and two steals from Dyson Koehler. Blaise Threatt had 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.