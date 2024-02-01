3 Grizzlies score 14 points each to lead Montana past Idaho 73-70

By The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dischon Thomas, Brandon Whitney and Te’Jon Sawyer all had 14 points in Montana’s 73-70 win over Idaho on Thursday.

Thomas added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Grizzlies (15-7, 6-3 Big Sky Conference). Whitney was 4 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Sawyer was 5 of 6 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Vandals (7-14, 1-7) were led by Quinn Denker, who recorded 20 points and five assists. Julius Mims added 15 points and seven rebounds for Idaho. D’Angelo Minnis also had 12 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Vandals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.