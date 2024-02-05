Skip to Content
Neal helps Idaho cruise to 61-45 victory over Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — EJ Neal scored 15 points off the bench to lead Idaho to a 61-45 victory over Sacramento State on Monday night.

Neal made 5 of 7 shots with two 3-pointers for the Vandals (9-14, 3-7 Big Sky Conference). Kyson Rose had 14 points and four assists. Julius Mims totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Zee Hamoda and Austin Patterson both scored eight to top the Hornets (6-17, 2-8).

