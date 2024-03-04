Allen sparks Portland State to 72-57 victory over Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — KJ Allen finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Portland State to a 72-57 victory over Idaho on Monday night.

Allen made 10 of 18 shots with a 3-pointer and all six of his free throws for the Vikings (17-14, 8-10 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Johnson added nine points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

D’Angelo Minnis had 16 points to lead the Vandals (11-20, 5-13). Freshman Tyler Linhart came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 12.

——-

