Traore’s dominating run in second half leads BYU over Idaho 95-71

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had a career-high 29 points off the bench, including a personal 16-8 run, Richie Saunders added his career high of 26 points and BYU defeated Idaho 95-71 on Saturday.

Traore, who averaged 7.7 ppg in BYU’s first three games, made 11 of 12 field goals and all seven of his free throws. He scored 20 points in the second half as BYU scored 54 points to turn a three-point halftime lead into a rout.

Saunders, too, had a big second half, scoring 17 points. He was averaging 11.7 ppg coming in.

After trailing 41-38 at halftime, the Vandals were within 46-45 after Tyler Mrus hit a 3-pointer with about 17 minutes remaining. BYU then went on a 10-0 run capped by a layup and 3-pointer by Saunders.

A few minutes later Traore went on a tear with five field goals and six free throws in about six minutes of action. He outscored Idaho 9-0 at the end of the run.

Egor Demin added 16 points and seven assists for the Cougars (4-0). Traore had a team-high nine rebounds. The Cougars shot 56% and had only six turnovers.

Mrus scored 17 points and Julius Mims 14 for the Vandals (1-3). Idaho had 19 turnovers.

