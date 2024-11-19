Skip to Content
Mims scores 21, Idaho takes down NAIA-member Evergreen State 101-58

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Julius Mims had 21 points in Idaho’s 101-58 victory over Evergreen State on Tuesday.

Mims also contributed six rebounds for the Vandals (2-3). Tyler Mrus shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 21 points. Jayden Stevens shot 4 of 4 from the field and 5 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Geoducks were led by Solomon Campbell, who posted 17 points. Bradley Graham added 10 points for Evergreen State. Tyler No finished with 10 points.

