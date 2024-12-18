Welling scores 23 as Utah Valley defeats Idaho State 70-56

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Carter Welling had 23 points in Utah Valley’s 70-56 victory against Idaho State on Wednesday.

Welling had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines (6-6). Dominick Nelson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to add 14 points. Jackson Holcombe had 12 points and went 6 of 12 from the field.

Jake O’Neil finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Bengals (5-6). Isaiah Griffin added 11 points for Idaho State. AJ Burgin had 10 points and four assists.

Utah Valley plays Saturday against Weber State on the road, and Idaho State visits Northern Arizona on Thursday.

