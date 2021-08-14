India’s Modi to unveil $1.35 trillion infrastructure plan

AP National Business

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s prime minister says his government will soon launch a $1.35 trillion national infrastructure plan that will boost the country’s economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the infrastructure plan will create job opportunities for millions of Indian youth. He announced the program on Sunday during his speech at Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. India’s economy has been pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic and economists fear there will be no rebound similar to the ones seen in the U.S. and other major economies. India is marking its 74th anniversary of independence from British rule.