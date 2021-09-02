Asian markets mixed ahead of US report on August employment

AP National Business

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after soft U.S. jobs data fueled optimism the Federal Reserve might feel less pressure to wind down stimulus. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Seoul and Sydney declined. Hong Kong was little-changed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index added 0.1%, pushed up by gains for tech and communications stocks. The spread of the coronavirus’s delta variant and anti-disease measures have depressed hiring and consumer confidence. But that has reassured some investors that the Fed and other central banks might postpone plans to wind down easy credit and other stimulus that has supported stock prices.