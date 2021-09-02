FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

AP National Business

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says Virgin Galactic can’t launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into founder Richard Branson’s flight in July. Thursday’s ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks. The FAA said the rocketship carrying Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course during its descent back to New Mexico. The deviation put the ship outside the air traffic control clearance area. The FAA is overseeing the mishap investigation.