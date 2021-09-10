For new hires, remote work brings challenges, opportunities

AP National Business

By UROOBA JAMAL

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Many young workers around the world have entered the workforce during the past 18 months without ever having stepped foot into their offices or having met a single colleague. While workers of all ages have had to make the transition to remote work, young workers appear to find the transition more seamless. But they’re still aware they’re missing out, when their office is the four walls of their bedroom. It’s the everyday social interactions with their colleagues that they wish they had more of, as well as more opportunities for mentorship.