Report: 2020 is deadliest year for `environmental defenders’

AP National Business

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The environmental group Global Witness says at least 227 people died last year defending their homes, land and livelihoods from environmental exploitation as the deepening climate crisis increasingly pits economic interests against local communities. The total is the highest since Global Witness began gathering information about attacks on “environmental defenders” in 2012. Almost a third of the deaths were linked to resource exploitation, such as mining, logging and dam projects. Over half took place in just three countries: Colombia, Mexico and the Philippines. Colombia recorded the highest deaths for the second year in a row, with 65. Mexico had 30 deaths and the Philippines 29.