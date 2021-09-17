Paris: Sub deal triggers ‘crisis’ in French-US relationship

AP National Business

By SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — A top French diplomat has spoken of a “crisis” in relations with the U.S. after Paris learned, just before the public announcement, that Australia was scrapping a big purchase of French conventional submarines. Instead, Australia will get nuclear subs built with U.S. technology. The diplomat, who spoke anonymously in line with customary government practice, said Friday that for Paris “this is a strategic question concerning the very nature of the relationship between Europe and the United States about the Indo-Pacific strategy.” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday expressed “total incomprehension” at the move and criticized both Australia and the U.S. “It was really a stab in the back,” he said.