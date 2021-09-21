Protesters block Kosovo-Serbia border, tension still high

AP National Business

By ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border remains blocked by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a move by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Trucks on Tuesday blocked the road to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossing where small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents. Tensions soared Monday when Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were sent to the border to impose a rule on temporarily replacing Serb license plates from cars while they drive in Kosovo. Serbian police have been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia for years.