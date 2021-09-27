Boston Fed’s Rosengren to retire early citing health reasons

AP National Business

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Monday that he will retire on Sept 30 and disclosed that he has qualified for a kidney transplant. Rosengren’s announcement comes after investments by him and other Fed officials last year have come under scrutiny and raised questions about the Fed’s ethics rules. Rosengren had already planned to retire in June when he reached 65, a mandatory retirement age, but decided to retire earlier.