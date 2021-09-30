Crews aim to recover plane that ditched in ocean off Hawaii

AP National Business

WASHINGTON (AP) — Crews will use a barge outfitted with a crane to try to recover a cargo plane that ditched into the ocean off Honolulu. The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it is sending investigators to the site where the Boeing 737 went into the water back in July. The two pilots were trying to return to the airport after developing engine trouble. They were plucked from the water by Coast Guard rescuers. Investigators say recovering the wreckage, including the plane’s black boxes, will help them determine exactly what caused the incident.