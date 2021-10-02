Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump wants a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion in Miami federal court for a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The motion claims that Twitter is censoring Trump and violating his First Amendment rights. Twitter declined to comment Saturday on Trump’s filing. At the time of the ban, Twitter cited concerns Trump would incite further violence. Trump had roughly 89 million followers before the ban. He also remains suspended from YouTube and Facebook.