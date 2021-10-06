New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

AP National Business

By ASHRAF KHALIL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent. It’s seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium that was a response to the coronavirus pandemic. Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days’ notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. The new rule is scheduled to be published Thursday in the Federal Register. A senior HUD official says the rule change is due to significant concern about a looming wave of evictions.