Hasbro CEO, Chairman Brian Goldner dies at 58

AP National Business

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Toy and entertainment company Hasbro has announced that its CEO and chairman Brian D. Goldner has died. He was 58. The announcement Tuesday comes two days after the Pawtucket, Rhode Island, company said Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. It was also announce at that time that Rich Stoddart, most recently the lead independent director of Hasbro’s board, has been appointed as interim CEO. The moves followed Goldner’s disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014. Goldner has served as the CEO of Hasbro, Inc. since 2008, and has served as the chairman since May 2015.