Concert halls, dining rooms open doors; Coke sales rebound

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Coca-Cola Co. is getting its fizz back.The Atlanta beverage company said its revenue jumped 16% to $10 billion in the third quarter as stadiums, movie theaters and other venues reopened around the world. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast. Analysts polled by FactSet expected revenue of $9.8 billion for the quarter.Coke said the return of away-from-home sales was key. Historically, venues like restaurants and theaters account for half the company’s sales. But the company said sales for consumption at home also continue to be strong.Coke said its net income jumped 42% to $2.5 billion. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 65 cents per share. That was higher than the 58 cents analysts forecast.Coke raised its revenue and earnings guidance for the full year.