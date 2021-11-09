Taiwan’s TSMC to build first chip plant in Japan amid crunch

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics maker Sony and TSMC of Taiwan say they are jointly building a computer chip plant in Japan with an initial investment of $7 billion. The plant in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan, will be the first foundry in Japan for TSMC, one of the world’s leading chipmakers. Construction will start next year and the plant is expected to begin operating by 2024, employing 1,500 high-tech professionals. The move comes as a supply crunch in chips has hurt various industries. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. will be a minority stakeholder, at less than 20% equity, investing $500 million.