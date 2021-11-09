Take advantage of the pandemic book bump with a holiday gift

By LEANNE ITALIE

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — In this world, there’s a book for everybody. Take advantage of that sentiment during the holiday shopping season. Book sales have thrived during the pandemic. Some new nonfiction might hit your holiday gifting sweet spot. A few examples: Costume designer and dress historian Camille Benda offers “Dressing the Resistance,” a look at how fashion has impacted movements of dissent. The wildlife rehab director who set free the little owl in the Rockefeller Center holiday tree last year has co-written a children’s tale on the bird’s plight. And Billy Porter’s anticipated memoir, “Unprotected,” is out just in time for the shopping season.