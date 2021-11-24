Brazilians find stock exchange bull unbearable, remove it

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Many Brazilians felt bearish about the new Wall Street-inspired bull sculpture outside the stock exchange, and didn’t have to wait long for it to crash: The statue has been removed a week after it was installed. The exchange had hoped to bestow the rundown city center with a flashy landmark. But many found its golden sheen a jarring contrast with nearby tents for the homeless and lines of the jobless. By Tuesday night, it was gone. Critics said the sculpture didn’t reflect Brazil’s current economy, with poverty and unemployment high and inflation running in the double digits.