Germany faces grim COVID milestone with leadership in flux

By DANIEL NIEMANN and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

ESCHWEILER, Germany (AP) — Germany is inching toward the mark of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. The country’s leader-in-waiting announced plans Wednesday to create an expert team at the heart of the next government to provide daily scientific advice on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. German officials including outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors have been criticized for failing to take decisive steps to flatten the curve of infections during the transition period since September’s national election. Center-left leader Olaf Scholz is likely to be Germany’s next chancellor. He said staff in nursing homes will be required to get vaccinated. Resistance to getting the COVID-19 shot remains strong with vaccination rates stalled at 68% of the population.