Russia grants Moldova 2-day extension to make gas payments

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Russian gas giant Gazprom says it has has granted Moldova a two-day extension to settle outstanding payments of nearly $74 million, stepping back from a threat to cut gas exports to the small Eastern European nation. The original deadline for the payment, which covers Moldova’s gas consumption costs for October and November, was Monday. Gazprom had said the money wasn’t received and warned it would cut Moldova’s gas supply if it didn’t come by Wednesday. Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said Moldova “turned to Gazprom with a request not to stop gas supplies … As an exception, Gazprom, showing goodwill and understanding what a difficult situation the citizens of Moldova may face, agreed to this request,” he added.