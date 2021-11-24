Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck has died. He was 90. Subway says Buck died on Nov. 18 at a hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. The cause of his death was not disclosed. Buck gave family friend Fred DeLuca $1,000 in 1965 to open a sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The shop was named “Pete’s Super Submarines,” where the priciest sandwich went for 69 cents. They changed the name to “Subway” three years later and decided to turn it into a chain by franchising. That move would eventually make both of them billionaires. DeLuca died in 2015. Subway says it now has more than 40,000 locations worldwide.