Poland to cut fuel, energy prices to fight inflation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says that starting in December the government will cut tax on fuels and on energy and will offer bonuses next year to counter inflation that has reached it highest level since 2001. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said Thursday that the so-called “anti-inflation shield” will cost the government some 10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion.) He blamed the 6.8% inflation on Russia’s gas policy, EU climate policy and on bonuses that were paid out to help businesses survive the pandemic.