Putin demands NATO guarantees not to expand eastward

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow would seek Western guarantees that would preclude any further NATO expansion and the deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders. Putin’s statement Wednesday came amid Ukrainian and Western worries about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. Russian diplomats countered them by expressing concern about Ukraine’s military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the country’s east. Putin emphasized Russia will seek “strong, reliable and long-term guarantees of its security.” Tensions have been soaring in recent weeks about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Ukraine and Western countries fear that Moscow could invade its ex-Soviet neighbor.