UN migration agency: COVID has ‘radically altered’ mobility

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says the coronavirus pandemic has “radically altered” mobility around the world, projecting in a new report that the growth in the number of international migrants is likely to remain weaker as long as travel and other restrictions remain. The International Organization for Migration released its World Migration Report 2022 on Wednesday. The report is a vast compendium of the latest trends in human movement of all types from people fleeing war and conflict to workers seeking jobs abroad and a recap of the last two years of mobility.