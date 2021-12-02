EXPLAINER: What are the rules for travelers entering the US?

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

President Joe Biden’s latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of entering the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas. Beginning next week, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight. The previous period was three days. Also, Biden will extend the federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks through March 18. Those proposals came about quickly, underscoring the urgency for the White House to act ahead of winter, when the virus can spread more easily among people indoors, and since the discovery of a worrisome new variant of COVID-19.