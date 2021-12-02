Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California. Police were called to the Avants’ home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant with a gunshot wound. The 81-year-old was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Rep. Karen Bass.