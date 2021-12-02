China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — China’s air regulator has cleared the Boeing 737 Max to return to flying with technical upgrades more than two years after the plane was grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes. China is the last major market where the Boeing 737 Max awaited approval after the United States allowed flights to resume in December 2020 and Europe regulators gave permission in January. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said Boeing is required to install additional software and components and pilots will receive extra training. Boeing said the agency’s decision was an “important milestone” in returning the 737 Max to service.